School principal commits suicide

A 36-year-old school principal committed suicide at Puppalguda under the Narsingi police station limits on Tuesday reportedly due to harassment by a colleague. Srilatha, a co-principal looking after academics at the Trident School at Langerhouz, was reportedly harassed by her colleague Sridhar, co-principal administration, for some days.

According to Narsingi sub-inspector Dhananjay, unable to take the harassment, the deceased hung herself to death in the bathroom of her mother’s house at Puppalguda at about 1 a.m. Srilatha, a resident of Parsigutta had been staying with her mother for the last four days. Sridhar has been arrested. Srilatha is survived by her husband Ravindra Kumar and 10-year-old son, said the SI.

Commits suicide

Upset with the fact that the woman he liked was married-off to someone else, a 33-year-old man committed suicide by coming in front of a moving train at Malkajigiri on Tuesday afternoon.

T. Bhanu Prasad, who lived in near the railway tracks at Sai Nagar, had been wanting to marry a relative of his and reportedly decided to end life after learning that the woman had been married three months ago, said an official from the Secunderabad railway police.

Dies in mishap

A 34-year-old businessman died in a road accident after the two-wheeler he was travelling on was hit by a light commercial vehicle at Moosabowli on Tuesday morning. Md. Yacoob, a resident of Kishanbagh, was going on the Moosabowli road from City College when the incident took place at about 10.30 a.m. The driver of the transport vehicle was arrested, said an official from the Hussainialam police station.

Falls to death

A ninth standard student died after she fell from the fourth floor of a building at Madinaguda on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Sayeeda Ameena Sultana.

The incident took place at about 4.30 p.m., said the Miyapur police.