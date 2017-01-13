Sankranti rush chokes bus, rail stations

HYDERABAD: Home-bound people for Sankranti crowded railway and bus stations while those who went on their own by cars jammed highways, particularly Hyderabad - Vijayawada route on Thursday.

The traffic jam at Pantangi toll plaza near Choutuppal in Nalgonda illustrated the rush. Though 12 out of 16 counters at the toll plaza issued tickets only for vehicles heading to Vijayawada, traffic came to a halt for two kms. It led to heavy traffic jam in both directions. Similar were the scenes at another toll plaza at Korlapadu near Nakrekal.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation operated 600 special buses, mainly to centres in Andhra Pradesh with 50 per cent extra fare. The Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation also ran the same number of specials to pick up passengers from Hyderabad. The fleet was in addition to 1,000 regular services.

The railways also ferried passengers by 170 special trains, 86 of them exclusively to AP, as it made available 1.5 lakh berths. Yet, the services were inadequate to clear commuters waiting on the platforms at Secunderabad railway station. A software engineer Visala of Vizag said she booked a ticket two months back but she was wait listed 177 when Godavari Express by which she was to go had arrived on the platform. She said she will make the journey whatever be the premium.

The rush at the railway station was lesser compared to Wednesday when most of the people had left to be in time for Bhogi celebrations before dawn on Friday. The Finance Minister of AP Y. Ramakrishnudu was seen in the waiting hall for VVIPs at Secunderabad as he left for his native village near Annavaram in East Godavari along with his family.

The private bus operators made a fast buck charging from Rs 2,500 to 3,500 per head in sleeper buses against the normal of Rs 968 up to Vijayawada. Travel by super luxury buses cost Rs 1,500 against the normal of Rs 400. This was despite a strong warning by transport authorities of AP that strict action will be taken if the extra charges were beyond 40 per cent.