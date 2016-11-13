Salt stock vanishes from retail counters as rumour spreads

The frenzied buying of salt saw stock depletion in retail outlets across the city though the State government said that there was no shortage in its bid to counter panic.

Rumours of impending hike of salt price, from current rate to about Rs. 300 per kilo in the coming days, saw people cutting across economic divide to indulge in panic buying. Before retail outlets realised the existence of rumors, their shelves were empty.

“We did not know what the fuss was about when a man picked up 50 packets of salt from the shelf,” said a store employee of Spencers retail store in Sainikpuri. After the store realised the situation, it restricted sale of salt packets to one packet weighing a kilogram per buyer. By noon most shops in the city were down to their last few packets even as they made a futile bid to assuage buyers.

“Despite informing that there is no shortage as we have sold so many packets since morning, they did not understand. They firmly believed that the price will go up in the next few days,” said a grocery owner in East Marredpally.

The Civil Supplies Department has sought to reach out to the public to inform them there is no cause for concern.

“This seems to be the work of some traders wanting cash in on heightened public anxiety over demonetisation,” said C.V. Anand, Commissioner Civil Supplies. Mr. Anand did not rule out shortage in the coming days due to frenzied buying on Saturday but assured that the situation is artificial and does not warrant panic.