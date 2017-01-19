Safety our prime focus, says new SCR GM

Taking pride that the South Central Railway was the zone with the best record in safety, General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav said employees should strive to enhance safety performance and eliminate the ‘human failure’ aspect.

The day he assumed charge (January 10), he called for an introductory meeting with safety as the only topic on the agenda and on Tuesday, he addressed a safety seminar on ‘Human Failure’ organised by the SCR Safety Organisation, at which the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of the South Central Circle, Ram Kripal, was present.

Addressing the Tuesday’s meeting that was attended by a battery of senior officers, including Additional GM A.K. Gupta, principal heads of departments and divisional managers, he said safety apart, the zone also addressed grievances to ensure welfare of its staff.

This, he said, was because the personnel were well-trained and motivated, only when safety be achieved. Safety was a collective responsibility and senior officers should constantly monitor operations and analyse reasons for human failure while also coming up with solutions.

Between these meetings, Mr. Yadav inspected facilities and systems in Tirupati, apart from conducting a detailed inspection of the Balharshah-Kazipet section where a goods train had derailed. The mishap had disrupted traffic on the busy north-south corridor.