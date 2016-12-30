SIT examined 12 police officers: Home Department

Twelve police officers of different ranks working in Telangana State were ‘examined’ by the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe all cases relating to slain gangster Nayeemuddin and his gang.

Telangana Home department in a counter affidavit filed in High Court in response to a petition filed by CPI leader K. Narayana, who sought CBI investigation into cases involving Nayeem and his gang. This was the second time police department had officially named police officers in Nayeem related cases.

Despite allegations from different quarters and unconfirmed reports doing rounds that some police officers were hand in glove with Nayeem, the police department didn’t name a single police officer anywhere. First time, names of some police officers were mentioned by witnesses who were examined by the Bhongir police in Nayeem case.

Police officials had presented these statements, containing names of police officers and how they allegedly got properties registered on names of others, in the Bhongir court. The counter affidavit filed by Home department represented by Home Secretary Rajiv Trivedi in High Court is the second instance of names of police officers figuring on record in Nayeem related cases.

Names of the police officers mentioned in the affidavit were as follows: Retired Additional Superintendent of Police Ch. Ravinder Reddy, Seetha Ram, Hyderabad Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police, B. Kishan of Hyderabad range (presently on vacancy reserve), P. Srinivas Naidu, Ramchandrapuram traffic police station Inspector in Sanga Reddy, J. Narender Goud, Hayathnagar Inspector of Rachakonda.

Balvanthaiah, Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (North) Inspector, Mohd. Mazeed and K. Venkat Reddy, Inspectors of Gopalapuram and Malakpet traffic police stations respectively of Hyderabad, Ravi Kiran Reddy, Inspector of Vansthalipuram traffic police station of Rachakonda, E. Ravinder Nalgonda Central Crime Station Inspector, Srinivas, Anti-Corruption Bureau Inspector in Karimnagar.

These officers, along with Telugu Desam MLA R. Krishnaiah, were served notice under sections 91/160 of Criminal Procedure Code. They were examined for having acquaintance with Nayeem, the affidavit stated. The Home department denied that police officers had actively used services of Nayeem and that they were his cahoots.