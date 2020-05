SCR to run special trains

The South Central Railway has announced four passenger special trains for the 39th Urs-E-Quadeer between Hyderabad - Wadi.

Train No. 07025 special train will depart from Hyderabad at 11.15 a.m. on October 15 and arrive at Wadi at 4.55 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, Train No.07026 Wadi special train will depart from Wadi at 5.25 p.m. and arrive at Hyderabad at 11.15 p.m. on the same day.

Train No. 07025 Hyderabad – Wadi special train will depart Hyderabad at 5 a.m. on October 17 and arrive Wadi at 10.05 a.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No.07026 Wadi – Hyderabad special train will leave Wadi at 10.45 a.m. and arrive at Hyderabad at 4 p.m. on the same day.

Hyd-Jaipur

SCR has also stated that the eight services of Hyderabad-Jaipur special trains between October 10 and November 2 have been cancelled.

The running services are on November 7 and 14 starting at 9.35 p.m. Mondays and reaching Jaipur at 3.45 a.m. Wednesday mornings.

In return, trains from Jaipur are on November 9 and 16 starting at 9.05 p.m. Wednesdays and reaching Hyderabad at 5.10 a.m. on Fridays, a press release said.