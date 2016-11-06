SCR to run special trains for Methodist Church Jatara

: The South Central Railway will run four diesel electrical multiple unit specials between Bidar and Dharur, via Vikarabad to help passengers attending the Christian Jatara of the Methodist Church.

Accordingly, no. 07023 Bidar - Dharur DEMU special train will depart Bidar at 10 a.m. on November 11 and 13, arrive/depart Vikarabad at 12:30/12:50 p.m. and reach Dharur at 1:30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, no. 07024 Dharur – Bidar DEMU special train will depart Dharur at 7.20 p.m. on November 11 and 13, arrive/depart Vikarabad at 8 p.m./8.40 p.m. and reach Bidar at 11 p.m. the same day. En route, these trains will stop at Zahirabad, Kohir, Sadashivpeth Road, Godamgura and Mailaram stations.

New Year specials

Also, the South Central Railway will operate 10 special trains between Tirupati and Nagarsol via Secunderabad to help pilgrims during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Accordingly, no. 07417 Tirupati – Nagarsol Special Train will leave at 7:30 a.m. on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, arrive/depart Secunderabad at 8.15/8.25 p.m. on the same day and arrive Nagarsol at 11.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, no. 07418 Nagarsol - Tirupati Special Train will leave at 10 p.m. on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Saturday), arrive/depart Secunderabad at 11:55 a.m./12:05 p.m. the next day and arrive Tirupati at 4 a.m. on Mondays.

En route, these special trains will also stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Cherlapalli, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Road, Pangaon, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Manavat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both directions. They will run as ‘Special Fare’ trains, a release said.

Winter Specials

To cater to the rush of passengers, SCR will also run 12 Winter Specials between Kacheguda and Tatanagar.

Accordingly, no. 07438 Kacheguda – Tatanagar Winter Special will leave at 1 p.m. on November 21, 28, December 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Monday), to reach its destination at 7.45 p.m. the next day.

On its return, no. 07439 Tatanagar – Kacheguda Winter Special will leave at 10.50 p.m. on November 22, 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27, to reach its destination at 5 a.m. the second day. Both the trains will run as ‘Special Fare’ trains, a release said.

En route these specials will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sukinda Road, Kendujhargarh, Jaroli, Banspani, Dangoaposi and Chaibasa.