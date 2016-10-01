The SCR will run 22 more specials in addition to those announced earlier, to clear rush of passengers during the festive season around Brahmotsavams and Dasara. Accordingly, no. 07941 will leave Kakinada at 7 p.m. on October 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31, to reach Tirupati at 6.20 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, no. 07942 will leave Tirupati at 7 p.m. on October 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30, to reach Kakinada at 5.30 p.m. the next day. Enroute, these specials will stop at Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta stations. No. 07607 will leave H.S. Nanded at 6.45 p.m. on October 4 and 11, to reach Tirupati at 2 p.m. the next day, while no. 07608 will leave Tirupati at 3.45 p.m. on October 5 and 12 to reach Nanded at 11.30 a.m. the next day.
SCR to run 22 more specials
