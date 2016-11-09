SCR specials for ‘Kartika Ekadasi’

: South Central Railway will run special trains for ‘Kartika Ekadasi’ from different destinations to Pandharpur to handle the extra rush of passengers heading there for Vithal temple.

Accordingly, no. 07501 special, will leave Adilabad at 2 p.m. on November 10 and reach Pandharpur at 7 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, no. 07502 will leave at 8 a.m. on November 16 to reach at 12.30 a.m. the next day, just past midnight.

En route, these specials will stop at Kinwat, Bodhadi Burug, Dhanora, Sahasrakund, Himayatnagar, Hadgaon Road, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road , Latur, Usmanabad, Barsi Town and Kurduwadi, a release said.

Also, twelve specials will be run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. No. 08501 will leave Visakhapatnam at 11 p.m. on November 22, 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27, arrive/depart Vijayawada at 4.50 a.m./5 a.m. the next day, to reach Secunderabad at 12 noon.

In the return direction, no. 08502 will leave here at 4.30 p.m. on November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 21 and 28, arrive/depart Vijayawada at 10.35 p.m./10.55 p.m. the same day and reach its its destination at 4.50 a.m. the next day.