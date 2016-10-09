SCR releases time-table

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta released the Southern Zone Time Table and Trains at a Glance (All India Railway Time Table) here on Friday.

The new schedules he said, had already come into effect from October 1. Others present at the release function included Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Commercial Manager P. Ganeshwara Rao, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager K. Siva Prasad and Chief Public Relations Officer A.K. Singh.

Copies of the time-table would be on sale at railway stations, Mr. Gupta said, in a press release.