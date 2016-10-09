Hyderabad

SCR releases time-table

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta released the Southern Zone Time Table and Trains at a Glance (All India Railway Time Table) here on Friday.

The new schedules he said, had already come into effect from October 1. Others present at the release function included Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Commercial Manager P. Ganeshwara Rao, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager K. Siva Prasad and Chief Public Relations Officer A.K. Singh.

Copies of the time-table would be on sale at railway stations, Mr. Gupta said, in a press release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY