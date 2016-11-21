SCR bags best team award

The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged the ‘Best Team of Rail Vikas Shivir Award’ at the three-day Rail Vikas Shivir (a brainstorming exercise of Indian Railways) held at Surajkund in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, presented the award to Ravindra Gupta, SCR General Manager. The theme presentation of the SCR on ‘Creating 3X (Three Times) Bigger Indian Railway that is Economically Viable’ focussed on conversion of existing goods sheds to outsourced goods sheds which would lead to a multiple positive impact, financially enabling substantial gains to the Indian Railways, besides increasing service reliability and satisfaction.

The impact envisages creating six times bigger terminal capacity, integrating IT-enabled supply chain logistics, capturing new streams of traffic, off-loading the overhead costs, provision of all weather warehousing facilities and making goods sheds economically viable and vibrant 24 X 7, a press release said.