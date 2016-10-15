SCR GM wants level crossings elimination target met

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Friday wanted no stone to be left unturned in the endeavour to achieve the targets for this fiscal in traffic facility works.

At a high-level review meeting with principal heads of departments that he chaired, he said prime focus was needed to be on elimination of level crossings for which the targets had to be met at any cost.

Hence, all the targetted works involving road under bridges, road over bridges, limited height subways and other related works needed to be completed on time, he said.

Mr. Gupta wanted the target set by the Railway Board to eliminate 170 unmanned level crossings to be achieved.

Those present included Additional GM A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer S.N. Singh, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) R.C. Boolchandani, Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudhana Rao, Chief Electrical Engineer Solan Gupta, Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer M.S. Mahboob Ali and Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Padmini Radhakrishnan.