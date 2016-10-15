Hyderabad

SCR GM wants level crossings elimination target met

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Friday wanted no stone to be left unturned in the endeavour to achieve the targets for this fiscal in traffic facility works.

At a high-level review meeting with principal heads of departments that he chaired, he said prime focus was needed to be on elimination of level crossings for which the targets had to be met at any cost.

Hence, all the targetted works involving road under bridges, road over bridges, limited height subways and other related works needed to be completed on time, he said.

Mr. Gupta wanted the target set by the Railway Board to eliminate 170 unmanned level crossings to be achieved.

Those present included Additional GM A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer S.N. Singh, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) R.C. Boolchandani, Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudhana Rao, Chief Electrical Engineer Solan Gupta, Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer M.S. Mahboob Ali and Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Padmini Radhakrishnan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 5:31:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/SCR-GM-wants-level-crossings-elimination-target-met/article16071591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY