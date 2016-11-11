SCR GM reviews performance of Nanded division

: South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Thursday asked officials of Nanded division to make sure that they achieved targets and maintained punctuality. He also told they were expected to identify new sources of revenue by boosting freight and other earnings.

Accompanied by Divisional Manager-Nanded, A.K. Sinha and others, he went around the Parbhani-Purna section of the division as a part of his performance review, according to a press release.

Mr. Gupta undertook inspections of H.S. Nanded, Parbhani and Purna stations to check on service delivery, focussing on passenger amenities, cleanliness on platforms, booking offices and around the circulating area, paying special attention to catering stalls, cloakrooms and waiting halls.