SCR GM inspects Gadwal station

General Manager of South Central Railway Ravindra Gupta took his staff by surprise by taking up what was described as an ‘intensive’ inspection of the Gadwal railway station on Saturday.
With Divisional Railway Manager (Hyderabad) Aruna Singh and other senior officials in tow, he spent time covering the entire station premises, including the circulating area and platforms, having a close look at passenger amenities like the waiting halls, water troughs, enquiry counter, booking/reservation offices.
Mr. Gupta focussed on cleanliness and sanitation at all the passenger amenities and after the inspection, was closetted with his officers, reviewing ongoing developmental plans too, an official release said.
