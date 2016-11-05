SCCL revives policy of hereditary employment

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Friday announced the revival of jobs on heredity basis for existing workers aged between 48 years and 59 years as on October 11, 2016 so that any son, son-in-law or younger brother of theirs can apply for the job. Successors should be in the age group of 18 to 35 years of age.

The company which held the board of directors meeting discussed Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s direction to the company on this issue and decided to immediately take up the policy, said chairman and managing director N. Sridhar. The CMD was told about the long pending demand from the workers by the Chief Minister last month when the bonus issue was being discussed.

The practice of providing jobs through hereditary basis was given up in 2002, pointed out Mr. Sridhar and expressed the hope that younger generation entering into the company will help it make faster progress, a press release said.