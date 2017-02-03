SC categorisation : KCR to lead all-party team to PM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will lead an all-party delegation from Telangana to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 6 to urge the latter to introduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament for categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

Mr. Rao on Friday addressed letters to all major political parties in the State to be available in New Delhi on February 5.

Those who got the letters included Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Redy, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP State president K. Laxman, Telugu Desam Telangana president L. Ramana, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy.

Mr. Rao took the lead for the all-party delegation to the Prime Minister after the same was promised by the State government on the floor of the Assembly in the last session.

The Congress, TDP and BJP had moved adjournment motions on a single day demanding SC categorisation. The government conceded the demanded later during a debate on SC welfare.

The categorisation of SCs on the basis of population was implemented in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s chief ministership by passing ‘Rationalisation of Reservation Act’.

The Act categorised SCs into A, B, C and D groups in accordance with each group’s relative backwardness and proportion of population.

Apex court decision

The Supreme Court struck down the legislation saying neither the State legislature nor its executive had the power to disturb the Presidential List of SCs in the form of interference, rearrangement, regrouping or reclassification.

Following a hue and cry by the Madiga community, considered the most disadvantaged caste among SCs, the Congress government led by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy adopted a resolution in the Assembly in December 2004 seeking a constitutional amendment.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment then constituted a commission of inquiry headed by Usha Mehra, a former judge of the Delhi High Court, which also favoured restoration of classification of SCs to meet State-specific demand. It favoured a constitutional amendment for the purpose.

The Ministry took the views of the National Commission for SCs over the commission’s report but no steps were taken.