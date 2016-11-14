Rs.12 cr. property tax collected in villages

Gram panchayats across Telangana have collected over Rs. 12 crore as property tax, after people were given an opportunity to pay the tax and dues, if any, with demonetised currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

According to an official press release, about Rs. 8.16 crore was collected on Friday and over Rs. 4 crore was collected by evening on Saturday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao asked the District Panchayat Officers to create awareness in villages to clear the property tax dues till November 14 evening with demonetised notes.