Rs. 50-cr. road works to be taken up

The GHMC will take up road works worth Rs. 50 crore in the coming few days. The civic body has already completed the tender process for Rs. 23 crore worth works. According to GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, the remaining tenders will be finalised in about a week’s time, after which the repairs to roads will begin. The Commissioner said that civil engineering experts from IIT Hyderabad, JNTU and Osmania University will be asked to assist the GHMC for inspection and maintenance of these roads. He added that quality control cell will also keep a tab on the road-laying works and any irregularities by the contractors will be met with severe action. The GHMC has also requested the Government to relax norms in the tendering process for maintenance works in view of the urgency to repair roads that were battered due to the recent rains.