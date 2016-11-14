Rs. 20 lakh seized from milk van

A milk van carrying Rs. 20 lakh was caught by the Yacharam police on Saturday and the cash was seized and handed over to the IT Department.

The money was being taken in a Masqati dairy vehicle and the cash was found under the driver’s seat at a check post.

According to the police, the money was reportedly meant to be paid to Navya dairy by Masquati dairy. “Navya dairy had apparently wanted payment in cash as it can’t withdraw huge sum from the bank to make payment to dairy farmers. So they asked Masquati to pay in cash.

If bills are produced, then the IT Department will return it or take action,” said an official.

The driver of the milk van was identified as Mohd. Khaleel Ahmed. He was caught with the money at 6.30 p.m. during a routine checking.

The cash was reportedly in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes which were demonetised by the Centre on November 8. They can only be used at fuel stations, pharmacies and at some other places and can otherwise be deposited into bank accounts till December.