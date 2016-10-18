Rosaiah pats SCRES for its role

Former governor of Tamil Nadu K. Rosaiah on Monday appreciated the South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES) for its service in ensuring welfare of railway staff for the past five decades and hoped the same would continue.

Addressing an impressive gathering at the SCRES Golden Jubilee meeting, he had a particular word of praise for SCRES general secretary M. Raghavaiah for providing much-needed leadership to the Sangh. Former minister Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy joined Mr. Rosaiah in lauding the Sangh’s role in the Railways.

Member-Staff of the Railway Board Pradeep Kumar recalled that the workforce of the Indian Railways, spread across the length and breadth of the country, was ever-committed in its service. He acknowledged the cordial industrial relations that prevailed in the Indian Railways and credited the National Federation of Indian Railway, to which the SCRES is affiliated to, for its constructive role.

SCR General Manager Ravindra Gupta underscored the fact that employees were the biggest strength for an organisation and cited the excellent work undertaken by SCR officials and staff of different categories during the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) works at Vijayawada and restoration works during breaches to tracks in the recent past.

Mr. Raghavaiah acknowledged the SCR administration for its response to issues concerning the workforce and wanted employees to enhance efficiency levels while exhibiting more dedication to ensure that the organisation remained healthy.