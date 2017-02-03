Roof top solar panels for GHMC properties

In a bid to promote solar energy and save power charges, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will intsal rooftop grid-connected power generation plants on its properties. In the first phase, 44 buildings out of the total 942 properties of the city’s civic body will get the panels. A resolution to execute the project was approved by the GHMC last year. Following this, the GHMC called for an expression of interest for the feasibility report and installation of the solar panels. Out of five bidders, two bidders, TUV South Asia Pvt Limited and M/s. The Energy and Resources Institute qualified for the execution of the project. The GHMC has estimated that a monthly amount of ₹ 52.5 lakh will be saved with the installation of solar panels on its properties.

The GHMC plans to power its buildings including head office, zonal offices, stadiums and slaughter houses with renewable energy.