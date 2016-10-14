Road repair works postponed by a day

After the GHMC announced their plans to kick-start repair works on battered roads in the Greater Hyderabad region, the contractors could not keep up with the promise on day one.

With most of the workers failing to turn up for work after the festival, the work was postponed to Friday.

According to the GHMC officials, the contractors were asked to start work by at least Friday evening, but they expressed their helplessness as the labour did not return from the villages.

Works to the tune Rs. 75 crore were sanctioned for repair works on 180 kilometre stretch.

A training session was held on Thursday for the engineering staff.

The day-long session was attended by senior GHMC engineers, quality control staff, and newly-inducted staff who were given a low down on the best practises to be followed while constructing and maintaining roads. JNTU professor Ramana Rao, who addressed the gathering, spoke on the technical aspects of laying BT roads and CC roads.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said that the focus would also be on repairing single-lane roads that are widely found across the city.