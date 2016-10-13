Risk of thrombosis increases after surgery

When Santosh (name changed) walked into the emergency wing of a private hospital complaining of chest pain and breathlessness, he slotted for an ECG that ruled out heart attack. Tests revealed a deep vein clot, which could have been prevented by one shot of anti-coagulant before Santosh had undergone surgery a few days ago.

Increasing surgical treatment for health disorders has also driven incidence of deep-vein thrombosis, or clotting, which can turn fatal when the clot dislodges and travels to vital organs. In Santosh’s case, the clot had lodged itself in the heart and blocked supply.

Treatment that followed put the 45-year-old’s life at considerable risk, warranting a three-week hospital stay.

“A shot of heparin or other blood thinners as part of prophylaxis before certain surgical procedures can prevent DVT. However, we see at least six cases in half a year where patients land in critical care as an anti-coagulant was not given,” said Dr. Sunil T. Pandya, a Critical Care Specialist and Medical Director at Century Hospital.

According to the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis which is observing World Thrombosis Day on October 13, one in four worldwide die of complications caused by thrombosis.

Risk of DVT, often in lower extremities, increases significantly after surgeries, during pregnancies and with age. When the block or embolism dislodges, it can travel to the lungs, heart or brain and significantly increase risk of death. Often, DVT does not reveal itself but some individuals can have unexplained pain in the leg with clot.

“Hip-replacement and knee replacement are two common surgeries that carry a significant risk of DVT. Though we see that most affected are older people, it is not uncommon to see young people with the problem,” said Dr. Rajib Paul, a Critical Care Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, adding that long flights and use of oral contraceptive pills ups the risk of DVT in the young with no history of surgery.