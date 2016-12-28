Rise in rape cases in 2016

While the overall number of crimes against women in the city has come down by 12 per cent this year compared to the last, rape cases increased nearly 30 per cent. Similarly, while cyber crimes came down by 24 per cent this year, ATM/debit/credit card frauds and data theft/identity theft cases saw an increase, reveals data from the Hyderabad police.

The number of cases pertaining to outraging the modesty of women remained more or less the same, with 2016 witnessing 327 cases against 329 cases registered in 2015.

Presenting the details at the annual press conference here on Wednesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy said 161 rape cases were registered in 2016 against 115 in 2015.

Of these 161 cases, 81 were committed in love affairs and marriages, seven were cases of incest, 13 were committed by relatives of the victim, 41 by neighbours, 16 by known persons (to victims), and three cases where the offenders were unknown to the victims.

In total, 1,595 crimes against women were registered in 2016 against 1,794 last year — a decrease of about 12 per cent.

In 2016, a total of 282 cyber crimes were registered against 370 last year. While the cases have come down, 12 cases of data/identity theft cases were reported in comparison to only four in 2015. Similarly, 74 ATM/debit/credit card related cases were registered in 2016 against 51 in 2015. The total number of cyber crimes reported in 2014 was 407.

On the whole, the crime rate in Hyderabad has come down by eight per cent. In 2016, 17,403 crime cases were registered against 18,869 in 2015.

This, when cases of dacioty increased substantially. A total of 18 dacoity cases were reported this year against 11 in 2015. In both the years, the detection percentage of these cases was 89 and 81 per cent respectively.

Drug-related cases, however, increased over 100 per cent, with 55 cases in 2016 compared to just 26 last year. In that, the amount of ganja seized this year was about 496 kilograms, while about 275 kg was seized last year.

Five brown sugar related cases were reported too, while nothing was reported last year.