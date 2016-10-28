Hyderabad

Rich tributes paid to Bojja Tharakam

In reverence:Senior professor at Goa Institute of Management and B. R. Ambedkar's grandson Anand Teltumbde and former Chief Secretary Kaki Madhava Rao at a meeting in memory of Dalit rights activist Bojja Tarakam in Hyderabad on Thursday.— Photo: Mohammed Yousuf

People from all walks of life gathered to recollect their association with human rights advocate and Dalit activist Bojja Tarakam.

A large number of friends and admirers gathered at the memorial meet of late Bojja Tarakam, organised by Bojja Tharakam Samskarana Sabha Nirvahana Committee, at Public Gardens here on Thursday to pay rich tribute and recollect their association with him.

Senior professor in Goa Institute of Management Anand Teltumbde, chief guest of the event, said that Mr. Tarakam’s works as authors should be translated in to various languages so that non-Telugu people and the younger generation know about his ideals and thoughts and benefit from them.

Journalist Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said that Mr. Tarakam’s book “Police Arrest Chesthe” was like a guide for the students during the Emergency time.

Poet Gogu Shyamala said that the just interacting or observing Mr. Tarakam was a great learning for many people.

