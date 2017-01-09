Revolutionising business in unorganised sector

This city-based start-up aims at revolutionising the way business is done in the unorganised sector of heavy vehicles.

Leveraging technology and taking up the role of aggregators, Tulips Logistics is helping the transporters as well as the customers save time while transporting goods. While the heavy vehicle operators have a likelihood of earning more revenue in the absence of middlemen, the customers stand to get a reasonable deal.

Started in 2015, Tulips Logistics has introduced a mobile app, started a call centre and launched a website through which customers, ranging from big corporates to individuals, can place inter-city orders to transport their goods.

“This way, the clients will only be charged for one-way unlike the previous times when they had to pay up for the return trip of the vehicle,” explained K. Madan, founder and CEO of Tulips Logistics.

“The trucks operators do not have to wait for days to get the next order and depend on the middlemen, who take huge commissions. Since the truck’s status and location will be displayed in real time, it is easy to get business for them.”

Tie up

At present, the start-up has tied up with 50,000 transporters across the country, many of whom ply multiple heavy goods vehicles.

The model of this start-up also gains significance in the backdrop of demonetisation.

“There is no cash involved as transactions are carried out online. To make sure that truck drivers have money to refuel their vehicles, we are handing over special cards that can be used in fuel stations,” said Mr. Madan.

At Rs. 30-crore turnover, the company is looking to touch Rs. 100-crore mark in the next financial year.

Buoyed by the response, the start-up is soon planning to expand operations to neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and also to the US.