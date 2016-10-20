Revenue-surplus TS finds it tough to fund welfare schemes

A paradoxical situation is prevailing in Telangana at present. On one hand, its tax revenue for the first half year of current financial year 2016-17 registered an impressive growth of 20 per cent over that of last year. Yet, discontent is brewing regarding non-release of funds due under various welfare schemes.

Students have been complaining about delay in release of fee reimbursement, farmers are still awaiting the third instalment under the crop loan waiver schemes while Arogyasri beneficiaries are restive over delay in release of funds under the health insurance scheme.

Opposition poser

If the State’s financial status is so robust, where is the hitch?, Opposition leaders sought to know. Even in the last financial year 2015-16, the State had a surplus of Rs.250 crore with revenue receipts of Rs.76,000 crore (tax, non-tax and Central grants) and revenue expenditure at Rs.75,750 crore.

Official sources, however, assure that the State is indeed doing well in so far as its revenue growth is considered and posted over 20 per cent growth in the first six months ending September for the year 2016-17. Its spending on capital expenditure and development projects has been to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore so far.

“ On an average, the State had been spending Rs.2,000 crore to Rs.2,500 crore a month on development works. In the combined State, the allocation never crossed Rs.1,000 crore a month, ” sources said.

Finance Dept. clarifies

Refuting the criticism that the funds for welfare schemes were put on hold, Finance Department sources clarified that release of funds was prioritised for development works/projects.

“On the welfare side, we gave priority to Aasara, power, rice subsidy and Kalyanalakshmi scheme so far. Funds are being released now for other welfare schemes, ” they said.

The TRS government had cleared input subsidy dues of Rs.473 crore pending for years soon after formation of Telangana, and for the year 2015-16, enumeration is still going on. These are only procedural delays not due to shortage of funds, sources explained.

Even under the fee reimbursement scheme, the government released pending dues of Rs.4,300 crore till last year. After bifurcation, majority of colleges also came under Telangana but the government will release every rupee, they asserted.

Notwithstanding the assertions, sources point out that the delay in release of funds under welfare schemes was due to lack of foolproof systems in place to identify genuine beneficiaries. That was the reason why release of third instalment under crop loan waiver was also put on hold pending verification of genuine crop loan borrowers. Another issue is - in the new born State, aspirations of people are high and the commitments made by the government are more than its increasing revenue.