Revanth urges Speaker to take a call on party petition

Telugu Desam Party Telangana State working president A. Revanth Reddy has asked Legislative Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudanachary to take a decision relating to the joining of 11 party MLAs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti before December 21.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted him to dispose of the petition seeking the disqualification of the defected MLAs too. He said failure of the Speaker to take a decision on the petitions filed by the TDP-TS would compel the party to approach the court again.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled that he had approached the High Court against the Speaker’s decision to allow merger of the TDP-TS MLAs E. Dayakar Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, G. Sayanna, T. Krishna Reddy, M. Kishan Reddy, M. Krishna Rao, Maganti Gopinath, Prakash Goud, K.P. Vivekananda, Ch. Dharma Rao and Arikepudi Gandhi into the TRS at a time when the petitions seeking their disqualification from the post were pending adjudication.

The court in its order on September 21 had asked the Chair to take a decision on the issue within three months, he said.

The TDP-TS working president said though he had asked for an appointment with the Speaker on Thursday, he had not received any communication from the Speaker’s office and hence, the letter.