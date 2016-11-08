Revanth seeks delimitation of constituencies

: The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has urged the Central government to ensure that the proposed delimitation of the constituencies in the State is taken up on the basis of the districts existing on the appointed day, June 2, 2014.

Party working president A. Revanth Reddy attributed political motives to the “unscientific” reorganisation of the districts made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It was made in violation of the Constitution, he said, alleging that the State Government had set aside the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in the process.