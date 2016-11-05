Retired employee funds shifting of Kolunpaka artefacts

A 75-year-old retired bank employee, philanthropist and heritage lover, Obulapu Yella Reddy, has come forward to fund the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Telangana, to shift sculptures, inscriptions and other artefacts lying scattered around the historical Kolanupaka, a prominent Jainism centre in south India, in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, to a safe place.

For the past two days, Mr. Yella Reddy, who superannuated from the Bank of India as a head clerk 15 years ago, met Director-Archaeology and Museums, N.R. Visalatchy, expressing his willingness to fund the department to shift all the sculptures lying in the agriculture fields after seeing an article carried by The Hindu on November 27, 2015, with a headline ‘History lies scattered at Kolanuapaka’.

Ms. Vislatchy assigned the job of shifting the sculptures and inscriptions to Assistant Director P. Nagaraju and retired Chief Conservator Yerramraju Bhanu Murthy. Interestingly, the committed septuagenarian, Yella Reddy, who lives in Sanikpuri Colony, stayed put at the archaeology site museum together with the staff of Archaeology Department to oversee the shifting of sculptures to Kolanupaka Museum.

Mr. Nagaraju told The Hindu that they had hired an earthmover, a tractor and six labourers to shift over 50 sculptures lying around Kolanupaka. As on Friday evening, they could shift about 35 sculptures to Museum premises. Mr. Nagaraju said it would take a couple of more days to complete the entire job of shifting the sculptures.

Mr. Bhanu Murthy said the sculptures belong to 8th century AD to 13 century AD during which time the area was ruled by Rastra Kutas, Western Chalukyas and Kakatiyas. Responding to the Archaeology Department work, villagers living in the neighbourhood of Kolanuapaka have also come forward to inform the officers on the job about the sculptures lying around their farms and residences.

Since some of these were located in the middle of agriculture fields, Mr. Nagaraju said that they would shift them during coming summer. Sculptures of Lord Mahaveera, Lord Vinayaka, three Jain inscriptions, a number of Veeragallu sculptures, Shivalingas, Nandi, Panavattam, Nagadevatha, Biravamurti were among those that were shifted to the site museum.

The museum that was built on the premises of Lord Someshwara Swamy temple in Kolanupaka already has 162 sculptures of the same period.