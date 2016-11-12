Reducing gender gap in IT sector

An exclusive programme for women, christened ‘Women in Software Engineering (WISE)’ for creating world class women engineers from within the less-known institutions has helped women engineers bag placements in reputed companies and handle complex technology assignments on par with men.

Santanu Paul, co-founder of TalentSprint, which developed the WISE programme, said the programme was launched in 2013 in partnership with BVRIT Women’s College in Hyderabad for creating highly qualified women software engineers and equip them with skills to meet the industry requirements and global standards.

Out of over 250 girl students who pursued engineering from less-known institutes but with the advantage of WISE programme, over 220 students got placement in reputed IT and ITES companies. Companies like Microsoft, followed by Amazon and other MNCs came forward to mentor the students under the WISE programme by allowing them to work and learn on their campuses, he said.

“We and our partners now have a target to groom 1,000 high-end women software engineers by 2018,” Dr. Paul said in a media conference here on Friday.

K. Vishnu Raju, chairman of Vishnu Educational Society, said he had set up BVIRT Women’s College in the city at a time when engineering colleges were being closed down, as he had confidence of providing quality education. “We teamed up with TalentSpring to include WISE as part of the curriculum for students.”

The goal is to mould the students in a way to meet the contemporary and future expectations of the global IT sector and reduce the gender gap in the software industry.

Charu Srinivasan of Microsoft India (R&D) which mentored women students under the WISE programme said that they wanted to help young women software engineers to achieve any goal they set for themselves and give exposure to the working of a global corporate company.

Some students of BVRIT college who underwent training under WISE and were mentored in Microsoft said that though they did not get good enough Eamcet ranks to get seats in well-known institutes, the WISE programme inspired them and brought out their potential.