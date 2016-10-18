Recover pay, allowances given to ex-minister: HC

: Justice P. Naveen Rao of the Hyderabad High Court, on Monday in a far-reaching judgement, directed the authorities to recover pay and allowances given to Shatrucharla Vijayarama Raju, a former Minister in the Congress government which were given to him as MLA. This follows an earlier judgement of this court that rejected his social status, as claimed by him that he is from ST community.

This judgement was delivered in a case filed N. Jayaraj who said that Vijayarama Raju claimed that he was Konda Dora and got elected from constituency reserved for STs. In an election petition the courts set aside the election disbelieving the version that he was an ST. Jaya Raj contended that Vijayarama Raju should be prosecuted and all the allowances claimed by him as MP and MLA shall be recovered.

Long wait for compensation

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday reprimanded the AP government and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for refusing to compensate a senior citizen whose land was taken in 1987. Fifty thousand compensation was directed to be paid to the petitioner by GVMC.

The judge was allowing a writ petition filed by N. Viswanath, who purchased the plot in Venkojipalem in 1983. His land of 600 square yards was taken for the road in 1987 by GVMC. Initially the officers promised land to land and resolution was passed by the GVMC. Then the officers asked him to prove his title and then offered 216 square yards only. For nearly three decades he was running from pillar to post. When the petitioner was ready to receive the TDR (concessions in building floor space index) he was told that the new GO does not give him double TDR. The judge said: “It is unfortunate that a citizen has to wait almost 30 years for redress from the respondents.”