Rare surgery performed

A team of doctors of MaxCure Hospitals performed a rare surgery on a 38-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a giant cell tumour on her right wrist. The patient, who had a recurrence of the tumour early this year, underwent tumour resection and modified ulna translocation procedure to treat this form of bone cancer. According to the orthopaedic surgeons, L. Himakanth and Suneel, this surgery was performed for the first time in the state and the intervention saved the patient’s arm from amputation.

.

L. Himakath, consultant orthopedic surgeon said: “ With this surgery, we have been able to preserve her hand with few functional deficits.”

The doctors said that the recurrence of the tumour is less than 10 per cent and the patient will be able to lead almost-near normal life.