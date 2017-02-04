Hyderabad

Rape convict gets seven-year jail

Man guilty of sexually assaulting daughter

A local court here on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo seven-year rigorous imprisonment, holding him guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter.

A rape case was registered against Omer Khan of Achchireddynagar in Falaknuma of Old City five years ago.

While Inspectors Taher Ali and P. Sudhar investigated the case, Additional Public Prosecutor P. Shailaja conducted prosecution.

Woman tricked

Cyberabad police arrested a Nigerian Chidiebere Vincent, 37, for allegedly tricking a woman into parting with Rs. 6.5 lakh assuring to provide her job abroad.

The complainant was already working with a pharma company for past 10 years. The accused sent her a mail stating that she was selected for a job abroad. In the name of processing her application and visa, he asked her to deposit money online.

