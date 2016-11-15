Rain inflicted heavy damage, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has requested the Centre to release adequate compensation to Telangana which, he said, has incurred huge loss due to heavy rains that lashed the State during the last week of September.

Interacting with the team of Central officials that visited the State on Sunday and Monday to assess the loss suffered due to heavy rains, the Chief Minister explained that the rains had left a trail of heavy damage and loss to agriculture and other basic infrastructure. He stated that heavy rain up to 30 cm and above at several places in one day had caused severe damage to roads, power distribution network and standing crops.

The Chief Minister said the loss suffered in various sectors, as per preliminary assessment, was over Rs.2,400 crore and a detailed assessment was under way so that adequate assistance could be sought from the Centre by sending it across to the Union Government.