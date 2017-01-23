Rahul visit likely in March

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana in March and visit the universities here to interact with students on the issues related to employment and education.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that his visit might be finalised after the Uttar Pradesh elections. Mr. Gandhi wanted to meet the students in the universities as he already had an understanding of the issues faced by them and how the Telangana Government had neglected the student community on fee reimbursement and filling vacancies as promised earlier.

In an informal chat with reporters, Mr. Reddy said he was not sure if Telangana JAC chairman Kodandaram would launch a political party. At the same time, he said, Congress would support all the forces that were fighting against the undemocratic rule of the TRS party. He questioned why the Chief Minister was not bringing pressure on the Central Government for the ITIR project.

Earlier, he released the diary of Telangana State Teachers’ Federation and expressed concern over cut in budget for the education sector, closure of schools in rural areas, non-appointment of both teaching and non-teaching staff in universities, delay in fee reimbursement of over 14 lakh students and open violation of UGC norms. He also slammed the government for not conducting the DSC. TPCC Working President Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ex-PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah were among those present.