RTC to run bus services to Sabarimala from all depots

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run special buses to Sabarimala from all its depots across the State.

Further, hire charges will not be increased despite the recent fare hike.

The special hire charges will be Rs. 42 per km for super luxury buses, Rs. 41 per km for deluxe buses and Rs. 45 per km for express buses.

In addition, free travel will be allowed for two ‘manikantas’, two cooks and an attendant without seats in the special buses.

Commission

A flat commission at the rate of Rs. 300 per bus per day will be paid irrespective of number of buses booked during the year 2016-17 to automatic booking agents, RTC ‘Nesthams’ and Guruswamys, said a press release.

For the convenience of the devotees, audio and video facility will be provided in all the special buses, apart from special arrangements made to help passengers with their luggage.