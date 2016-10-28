RTC to run bus services to Sabarimala from all depots

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will run special buses to Sabarimala from all its depots across the State. Further, hire charges will not be increased despite the recent fare hike.

The special hire charges will be Rs. 42 per km for super luxury buses, Rs. 41 per km for deluxe buses and Rs. 45 per km for express buses. In addition, free travel will be allowed for two ‘manikantas’, two cooks and an attendant without seats in the special buses.

A flat commission at the rate of Rs. 300 per bus per day will be paid irrespective of number of buses booked during the year 2016-17 to automatic booking agents, RTC ‘Nesthams’ and Guruswamys, said a press release.

For the convenience of the devotees, audio and video facility will be provided in all the special buses, apart from special arrangements to help passenger luggage.

Mass checking

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday morning carried out 1,801 checks on passengers alighting from route No 229 that plies from Medchal to Secunderabad on which 46 buses run 486 trips.

The objective of the periodic ‘Mass Alighting Checking Programme’ is to create awareness among the travelling public to purchase bus tickets and travel with valid bus passes on their journeys. Also, these drives, apart from motivating the staff to issue proper tickets to the public ensure that buses stop at designated locations. In all, 28 depot managers and 120 supervisors were deployed at 14 bus stops on the route .