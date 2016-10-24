RSS meeting turns focus on political murders

Political murders of activists from differing ideology are on the rise in Kerala while the West Bengal Government is busy in appeasing minorities, alleged Bagaiah, joint general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to the reporters at the three-day national executive committee meeting that started here on Sunday, Mr Bagaiah said the meeting would discuss and pass a resolution on the “inhuman and intolerant” murders in Kerala. Similarly, he said that the West Bengal Government is busy in appeasing minorities and alleged that attacks on Hindus are growing and even filing of FIRs is becoming difficult. Even Durga nimajjan was banned due to Muharram, he alleged.

Mr. Bagaiah said the RSS believes in equality for everyone and love without hatred. On the denial of entry for people belonging to Dalit communities in temples in some places, Mr. Bagaiah said it is unfair and the practice is declining. The RSS had conducted survey in 489 villages in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts recently on unacceptable social practices. It was found that in 431 villages, people belonging to the Dalit communities had entry into temples, in 470 villages they had access to common drinking water wells, and in 299 villages there is a common burial ground. Similar surveys were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. “The RSS believes in sharing of power and equality for SCs and STs and not sympathy,” he said. He also said that the RSS strongly opposes diversion of funds meant for Dalit communities by different governments in the country and will fight for proper utilisation of those funds.

Another issue to be discussed at the conference is sustainable development without exploitation of natural resources. Apart from the government, society too has a major role to play in this regard and the RSS will work towards sensitising people, he said.

