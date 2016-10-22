Hyderabad

RSS meet from tomorrow

The All India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, titled as ‘Akhil Bharateeya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), a body that assesses the progress of work in the organisation and brings out resolutions on key national concerns and issues, will be held here on October 23, 24 & 25.

In a press release, the Prant Prachaar Pramukh of the organisation for Telangana, Ayush Nadimpalli said the Sanghachalak (president), Karyavah (secretary) and Pracharak (organising secretary) from each Prant (State units) from across India would participate.

The three-day meeting will be held at the Sree Vidya Vihar High School at Annojiguda on the outskirts in the presence of Sarsanghachalam Mohanji Bhagwat.

An organisation that aims at building strength at the grassroots and make the country an invincible nation, the RSS provides a forum for people of all walks of life and age group to contribute to nation-building through ‘shakas’, the grassroots unit.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 2:10:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/RSS-meet-from-tomorrow/article16078467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY