RSS meet from tomorrow

The All India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, titled as ‘Akhil Bharateeya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), a body that assesses the progress of work in the organisation and brings out resolutions on key national concerns and issues, will be held here on October 23, 24 & 25.

In a press release, the Prant Prachaar Pramukh of the organisation for Telangana, Ayush Nadimpalli said the Sanghachalak (president), Karyavah (secretary) and Pracharak (organising secretary) from each Prant (State units) from across India would participate.

The three-day meeting will be held at the Sree Vidya Vihar High School at Annojiguda on the outskirts in the presence of Sarsanghachalam Mohanji Bhagwat.

An organisation that aims at building strength at the grassroots and make the country an invincible nation, the RSS provides a forum for people of all walks of life and age group to contribute to nation-building through ‘shakas’, the grassroots unit.