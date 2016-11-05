RK’s wife to withdraw plea in High Court

K. Sirisha wife of Ramakrishna (RK), CPI ( Maoist) leader told the Hyderabad High Court on Friday that she intended to withdraw the case filed by her because she now had a message that her husband was safe.

Her counsel, V.Raghunath was making a mention before the Bench of Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M S K Jaiswal.

The Bench sought to know from him as to why there was complete lack of information about RK’s whereabouts for so long a period.

It may be recalled that Sirisha filed case complaining that after the recent encounter in AP-Odisha border area forests, RK has been taken into custody by the AP police and he should be produced before the court.

The counsel replied that he came to know that RK was injured in the encounter and took several days together to reach a safe place and hence the gap in communication. The Bench posted the case to Monday.