Put nation’s interest above concept of freedom, urges Naidu

The concept of freedom is not above the nation's interest and views cannot be promoted as news, said Information & Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu was speaking at an Urdu journalists training programme, organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists.

In an indirect reference to the controversy over restrictions on NDTV, Mr. Naidu said, “you are citizens first and journalists next.”

News should not promote hatred between groups and religions or anti-nationalism. He rejected the argument that art has no boundaries and said, “nations have boundaries.” He also said the government was committed to the freedom of press. He also expressed that there were more restrictions from managements than the government.

He advised them not to solely depend on sensationalism. Credibility is very important in journalism, he said, referring to how The Hindu used to confirm facts before publishing.

Mr. Naidu said the time has arrived to promote regional languages and the government was committed to promote Urdu.

Doordarshan is the only channel that has dedicated Urdu bulletins.