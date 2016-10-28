Protesting home guards swarm Secretariat

Police personnel had a face-off with their own, when more than 1,000 protesting home guards (HG) landed up in front of the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday evening. Several of them have been sitting on a dharna opposite Indira Park for the last few days asking for better pay, among other demands. Though visuals showed that some of them were lathi-charged, the city police denied it.

The home guards who were at Indira Park in the afternoon, started heading towards the Secretariat at Tank Bund and reached there at about 4.30 p.m., said a central zone police official. Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central zone, said the protesters were restrained at Tank Bund and all of them were disbursed from there after a few hours. “While the representatives of the HGs met the Chief Secretary inside, those outside did not know where to go,” said Mr. Davis. Though he said that none of the protesters were injured in the melee that ensued, pictures with The Hindu showed otherwise. The DCP also stated that some among the protesters were also found with kerosene bottles. Given the situation, V.V. Srinivasa Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), and Joint Commissioner of Police Siva Prasad, also arrived at the Secretariat premises in the evening. A police official said two cases were registered against the protesting home guards under various sections of the IPC in Gandhi Nagar and Saifabad police stations. A senior police official also said that the protesting HGs were abstaining from duty and that they themselves were at a loss, as theirs is a daily-wage job. “They will be paid if they come to work and won’t receive wages if they skip their duty,” he added.

DGP’s appeal

Appealing to the protesting HGs, Telangana Director General of Police Anurag Sharma asked them to immediately rejoin their duty. He warned that those who fail to do so would face disciplinary action as per the rules with immediate effect.

In a press release here on Thursday, Mr. Sharma assured the HGs that the Police Department would ask the State government to consider their issues.

He also mentioned that “being a disciplined uniformed organisation, it is not acceptable” for them to resort to “pressure tactics to put forth their demands regarding additional remuneration and other welfare measures”. The matter was represented to the Chief Secretary and other senior officials by a delegation of the HGs, who promised to look into the demands and also recommend necessary measures.

Mr. Sharma stated that HGs in Telangana were paid one of the highest remunerations in the entire country and they also get an insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh in case of death on duty.

Similarly, the family of a home guard who loses his life in an extremist or terrorist violence will receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 30 lakh, added the press release.