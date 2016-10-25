Protesting TDP leaders taken into custody

The TDP Telangana State unit has criticised the TRS Government for ignoring welfare of poor and marginal sections and planning heavy investments in the construction of camp office and Secretariat. Leaders and activists of TDP-TS led by party Polit Bureau member R. Chandrasekhar Reddy staged a dharna in front of Hyderabad Collectorate demanding that the government fulfil its election promises like allotment of two bed room houses for poor and issuance of ration cards to all the eligible families. The slogan shouting leaders were arrested by the police and were shifted away from the venue. Addressing the participants, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy lamented that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not convene a single review meeting to assess the condition of the farmers who are suffering for want of minimum support price. Farmers are being denied loans by the banks in spite of tall claims of the government on the progress achieved in the State. “Why will banks deny loans to farmers if everything is fine?” he asked. The govt., which planned construction of Secretariat with over Rs. 1,200 crore, did not release fee reimbursement dues as also those relating to Aarogyasri, he alleged.