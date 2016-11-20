Protect ryots, demands JAC

Telangana Rythu JAC has demanded measures to protect farmers and agricultural labourers in the state from the demonetisation effect.
Rural cooperative banks should be allowed to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes for exchange and deposit, and should be provided with sufficient supply of Rs.100 and other lower denomination notes,the JAC said at a round table meet here on Saturday. The Centre should exempt all farm-related transactions from demonetisation, especially sale of produce and purchase of inputs.
The State Government should address the marketing problems faced by farmers and free ration should be distributed to all unorganised sector labourers and their families till cash shortage is completely solved, the JAC demanded.
TJAC chairman M.Kodandram chaired the session while JAC members Jalapathi Rao, Kurapati Venkata Narayana, G.V.Ramanjaneyulu from Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, Ravi Kanneganti from Tolakari magazine and others participated in the meet.
