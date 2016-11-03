Project to be completed in a phased manner

In less than a month after the GHMC undertook repairs of rain-battered roads at a cost of Rs. 75 crore, a new round of digging will be taken up in a quarter of the city’s roads to lay water pipelines.

The project, taken up with a loan of Rs. 1,900 crore from the HUDCO, includes construction of 56 reservoirs besides ensuring water supply to the houses from Manjeera, Singur, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Roads restoration

Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, who briefed the media after a meeting with water board officials, said that though the deadline was 2018, the project would be completed in a phased manner before May 2017 so that the roads are restored before the next monsoon.

Digging activity will take place in and around Alwal, Kapra, Uppal, Ramachandrapuram, Qutbullapur, L.B. Nagar, Rajendranagar, Serlingampally, Kukatpally and Patancheru. The works will be taken up in coordination with various government departments like Traffic Police, electricity and others, said the Commissioner. He said that a review meeting will be held every month with the contractors, officials and residential welfare associations to initiate steps that will cause less inconvenience to the public. The Commissioner also said that road repair works had been stopped at various places where the water board was planning to take up digging activity.

Hyderabad Water Board MD Dana Kishore said that the officials would be asked to maintain a timeline so that the work was completed before the deadline.

said that for every 15 km of the project, booklets had been printed with information for that particular stretch including length, deadlines, contractors name and the number of connections.