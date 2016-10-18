Prohibitory orders near High Court for two months

Prohibitory orders have been passed by the city police barring citizens from holding any public meeting, procession, dharna, and from carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords etc, in the surrounding areas of the High Court for a period of two months from October 21.

M. Mahender Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, passed orders to that effect on Monday.

The Commissioners’s order will put the restrictions in the following areas near the High Court:

City College Junction to Nayapul Road, Madina Circle to City College Road and its by-lanes leading to Ghansi Bazar, by-lanes leading to Patel Market/Ricabgunj, Nayapul-Madina Circle-High Court road, Pathargatti-Madina Circle-High Court road.

Muslim Jung Bridge Circle to High Court road, Puranapul-PTO-City College Cross Road-High Court road, Moosa Bowli-Mehandi-City College Cross road-High Court Road.

Gold ornaments stolen

Thieves broke into a house and decamped with 15 tolas of gold ornaments and some dollars from the house of a software engineer on Saturday night.

Venkat Ramana, a resident of Mathura Nagar under SR Nagar police station limits, lodged a complaint with the police on Monday stating that his house was robbed when he had gone out of station on Saturday night.