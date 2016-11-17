Hyderabad

Prices of essentials stay unchanged

Low demand:Wholesale onion market wears a deserted look in Hyderabad.— Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Vegetable prices stayed constant on Wednesday, with onion prices coming down after two days of rumour-triggered surge.

“This is Rs. 12, and this Rs. 16 per kilo,” said Habeeb, one onion seller near Kishenbagh. Locally produced tomatoes were being sold for Rs. 10 per kilo. “There was some trouble in the wholesale market near Nashik. As many wholesalers didn’t have enough of new currency to pay farmers leading to doubts about a hike in price. But I cannot guarantee that the price will not go up,” said Habeeb.

At Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar, which is a good index of vegetable prices, smaller onions were on sale for Rs. 10 and medium sized ones for Rs. 15 per kilo.

“This year, due to heavy rains we have good crop of vegetables . The withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 has created a sense of uncertainty but nobody can hike the prices like earlier. Even rice prices will stay constant or come down,” said Gautam, a rice trader.

