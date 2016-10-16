Hyderabad

Preparations on for IRC

Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the prestigious Indian Road Congress to be organised by the State Government here from December 15 to 18. About 5,000 delegates will attend the event at Hi-Tech city.

The Indian Road Congress will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Nageswara Rao said at a meeting attended by Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and Engineers-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Bixapathi and Ravinder Rao, according to a release.

