Power utilities ready to meet peak energy demand

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said power utilities in the State were ready to meet any demand during the peak consumption period of March-May this year, when the demand from the farm sector is expected to be high.

The power utilities were expecting the demand to reach the peak around 9,500 MW during March-May, but they were all prepared to meet even higher demand, the Minister said at a review meeting held with the officials of TS-Trasnco, TS-SPDCL and TS-NPDCL. He asked the officials to ensure interruption-free power to domestic, commercial and industrial sectors and as per the given schedule to the farm sector.

Stating that the utilities were meeting a demand of about 8,300 MW now, the Minister said the peak consumption by the farm sector could push the demand to around 9,500 MW during the crucial stages of rabi cultivation. He instructed all the power utilities to take all necessary measures to meet the demand from of all types of consumers. “The field-level officials should coordinate with the local elected representatives to ensure reliable supply to the agricultural sector,” he suggested.

The Minister told all the Superintending Engineers to inspect all special maintenance centres of distribution transformers (DTRs) and maintain at least 4 per cent rolling stock to replace failed DTRs in specific time. On the pending agriculture connections, he directed the officials to clear all before May-end and in case if it was not possible, reasons should be given to the farmer concerned in advance. He also told the officials to prepare a 100-day programme, as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for replacement of bent/broken poles, restringing of loose spans, repairing AB switches, restringing of lines in a specific height at road crossings and separate lines for streetlighting.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-SPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy, CMD of TS-NPDCL A. Gopal Rao, Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, Directors T. Srinivas, J. Sreenivasa Reddy and Kalaluddin Ali Khan, all the Chief General Managers, Superintending Engineers and Divisional Engineers attended the meeting.